Peterborough primary school headteacher reassures parents after allegation of sexual assault

Police are investigating an allegation that a pupil at a Peterborough primary school was the victim of an sexual assault by two other pupils.

The alleged incident took place at Lime Academy, Parnwell.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We have been made aware of an incident at Lime Academy, Parnwell, and are working with the school to look into what has happened and offer support to those involved.

“We are aware of concerns from parents and our priority is the welfare of the children and ensuring there is support available to them.”

Reports from social media suggest some parents kept their children away from school earlier this week, but Headteacher Sarah Cullen urged how important it is they continue to send the pupils to school.

Headteacher Sarah Cullen said: “Safeguarding is of paramount importance at Lime Academy Parnwell and following an allegation about an incident involving pupils we are now working with the police as they investigate.

"We have informed parents of the situation as we appreciate that they have concerns and let them know that, as is normal following a serious allegation, we have reviewed our immediate safeguarding arrangements to ensure their children are safe in our care.

"The school is open and well-attended, it is important for children's education that parents continue to send them to school."