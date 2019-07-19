Peterborough pressure washer burglar jailed for more than three years

Have your say

A burglar has been jailed following a break-in at a Peterborough home.

Robert Hooker (49) got into a garage through an unlocked window at a property in Burford Way, Parnwell, at about 3am on May 16.

Robert Hooker

He took a brand new pressure washer and left by the same window but had been caught on CCTV.

He was arrested on May 21 after police identified him from the CCTV images. On arrest he was found with a suspected stolen laptop.

On Wednesday (July 17) at Peterborough Crown Court Hooker, of St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, pleaded guilty to burglary and handling stolen goods and was jailed for three years and six months.

DC Josh Mills said: “This case highlights the importance of home security and I would encourage everybody to ensure they keep windows and doors locked and secure when they are not present.”

