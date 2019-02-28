Peterborough post office raided at knife point

Armed men got away with cash after a raid on a Peterborough post office.

Masked men armed with a large knife carried out the robbery at the Longthorpe Post Office at about 5.30pm last night (Wednesday).

The Longthorpe Post Office. Pic: Google Maps

Police are now hunting the men responsible.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Two men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, one of them armed with a large kitchen knife, are reported to have entered through the back of the shop and threatened a post office worker just as he was about to lock up.

“The men fled on foot through the back of the post office, taking the CCTV system and an unknown quantity of cash with them.

“Police are investigating the incident and are urging anyone with any information to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting 35/14196/19, or alternatively you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.”

A spokesman for the Post Office said: “Post Office can confirm there was an armed robbery at Longthorpe Post Office yesterday evening (27 February). The people who run our Post Office branches provide important services to local communities. Any robbery is very traumatic for the victims and we will be supporting the Police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible. Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“The branch is currently closed. The nearest alternative branches are at Netherton, West Town and Orton Longueville.”

The full addresses of the alternative branches are:

· Netherton Post Office, 5 Winslow Road, Peterborough, PE3 9RE

· West Town Post Office, 84-86 Mayors Walk, Peterborough,

· Orton Longueville Post Office, 21a Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville, PE2 7BG