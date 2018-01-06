Peterborough pool parking machines to be replaced

Parking machines stolen from the Regional Pool car park in Bishop’s Road are set to be replaced.

Two machines were taken from the car park, which is run by Peterborough City, in June.

A council spokesman said: “Vivacity retains all revenue from the car park at the regional pool and offers free parking to their members and visitors of the facilities, while others who use the car park can buy a ticket from the leisure centre reception.

“Replacement machines are on order and we expect to install them early next year.