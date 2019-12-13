Peterborough police warning after spate of thefts from cars

Residents are being reminded to lock their cars and not leave possessions on display in vehicles following a spate of thefts in Maxey.

Four offences were reported to police on Wednesday (11 December) with cars being accessed after they had been left unlocked.

PC Jess Farchica said: “It’s an open goal for criminals. If you leave your car unlocked then you are risking the contents being taken. In these incidents the offender has only managed to find loose change, but also a sat-nav.

“While we are working to catch those who are responsible, please help us reduce the risk by keeping your cars locked, double checking they are locked, and keeping items out of sight.”

Police advise you;

Ensure all doors, windows and sunroofs are closed and locked when leaving your vehicle unattended

Never leave valuables in your vehicle and keep any other possessions out of sight. Remove your sat-nav and its holder and wipe away any window suction marks as these could indicate a sat-nav is stored in your vehicle

Never leave vehicle documents in your car, as this would make it easy for a thief to sell your car or provide a cover story if stopped by the police

Use an approved steering lock or gear clamp and remember to set the immobiliser or alarm on your vehicle, if it has them

Anyone wanting to purchase a driveway alarm can get in touch with either of the Peterborough crime reduction officers by emailing Amanda.large@cambs.pnn.police.uk or helen.odriscoll@cambs.pnn.police.uk.