Peterborough police warning after spate of car thefts in Werrington

Vehicles in Werrington have been targeted this week with police investigating seven different incidents.

It has been claimed that the thefts were keyless, but this has not been confirmed or denied by police.

There have been a number of car thefts in Peterborough over recent weeks

The spate of the thefts has led to officers urging members of the public not to leave valuable items in cars where possible.

Residents should also report suspicious activity to police by calling 101.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported spates of car crimes in other areas of the city over recent weeks, including in Eye, Cardea and the Ortons.

