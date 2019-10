A man and a woman have been arrested after police seized a firearm and ‘large amounts’ of class A drugs at a Peterborough home.

Police executed a warrant in Cowper Road Peterborough on Friday.

Officers carried out the warrant on Friday. Pic: Peterborough police

Officers uncovered ‘large amounts of drugs and a firearm,’ with help from the sniffer dog.

A 41 year old man and a 51 year old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm.

They have now been released under investigation.