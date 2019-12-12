Peterborough police try to trace owners of stolen medals and jewellery
Peterborough police have released images of military medals, jewellery and other items which are believed to have been stolen as they try and trace their rightful owner.
The seven items have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation. A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery and threats to kill. Anyone who believes they are the owners of any of the items pictured should get in touch with police by contacting 101 quoting 35/33815/19.