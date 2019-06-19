Peterborough police to impose order to stop street racing and drifting

A new dispersal order to tackle street racing and anti-social drifting in Peterborough is set to be imposed this weekend.

The measure has been taken by the Peterborough policing team in response to information about car meet ups in multiple locations across the city.

The order, which enables police to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social, will be in place initially between 5pm on Friday (21 June) and 10am on Sunday (23 June).

Yesterday cllr Julie Howell said boy racers were making residents lives a misery in the Ortons - and making roads unsafe - and she called for action to stop it happening again.

She said a dispersal order put in by police last weekend had not worked, with tyre screeching and engine revving keeping families up until the early hours of the morning.

The authority for the new order covers the area encompassed by Paston Parkway, Lincoln Road, Hurn Rad, Castor Road, Marholm Road, Soke Parkway, Nene Parkway, Oundle Road, A1, Fletton Parkway, Frank Perkins Parkway, Fengate, Newark Road, Oxney Road, Parnwell Way and back onto the Paston Parkway.

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

Detective Inspector Dave Taylor, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware there have been a number of posts on social media about planned events in Peterborough which will involve a large number of vehicles ‘drifting’.

“Not only does this activity cause distress to residents and disruption to local businesses but it is incredibly dangerous. A few years ago in Stapledon Road there was a serious collision as a result of this activity which left three people with life-changing injuries.

“Since the start of this year more than 30 incidents have been reported to us in relation to vehicle nuisance in the area of Orton Southgate. This dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour to leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.

“Additionally if we believe a vehicle may be used to commit anti-social behaviour we have the power to seize their keys for the entire dispersal period.”