Peterborough police stop driver only to find he has a whopping 51 points on his invalid licence

Officers in Peterborough were astonished to find that the driver of a car stopped outside the city's railway station had 51 points on his licence and had been disqualified.

What's more, police, who made the routine stop last night, Monday, at 9.06pm, discovered the vehicle was in fact a rental car, which they went on to seize.

The rental car stopped by police at Peterborough Railway Station. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Peterborough, has been summonsed to Peterborough Magistrates' Court on a date to be confirmed after verifying his address for police.

