Peterborough police rescue ‘malnourished’ dog from hot car

Peterborough police officers rescued a ‘malnourished’ dog which had been left alone in a car in the city.

Officers were called after concerned members of public spotted the pet in the parked car earlier today (Tuesday).

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers today have diverted from another incident in order to help a dog that had been left in a car. “The dog was clearly malnourished and in distress.

“The dog was taken to the vets and enquiries led us to find the owner who now has to pay for the return of the dog, vet checkup, and a donation to the rescue centre.”

Officers warned pet owners not to leave animals in hot cars.

The spokesman said: “Leaving a dog in a vehicle can be harmful to your dog’s health. For example, if it’s 22 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can reach 47 degrees within 60 minutes, which can sadly result in a dog dying.

“Being in the heat is tough for dogs because they can only cool themselves by panting and sweating through their paw pads. In hot stuffy cars dogs can’t cool down and leaving a window open or a sunshield on windscreens often does not keep your car cool enough.”

Signs of a dog in distress can include heavy panting, salivation, a rapid pulse, very red gums and tongue, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhoea and lack of coordination.

If you see a dog left in a car and it’s beginning to look distressed, call police on 101 to alert an officer and attempt to locate the owner.

If the dog appears to be getting close to life or death, call us on 999 to report this urgently.