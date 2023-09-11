Watch more videos on Shots!

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two men were seriously injured in an attack in Peterborough city centre earlier in the summer.

The assault took place between 3.25am and 3.30am on Sunday, 25 June outside Boots Chemist on Long Causeway.

Cambridgeshire Police said that two victims, men aged 24 and 27, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment. They have now been discharged.

Do you recognise these men?

Cambridgeshire Police have now released a CCTV image of two men they want to trace in connection with the assault.