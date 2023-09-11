Peterborough Police release CCTV image of two men following city centre assault which left victims seriously injured
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after two men were seriously injured in an attack in Peterborough city centre earlier in the summer.
The assault took place between 3.25am and 3.30am on Sunday, 25 June outside Boots Chemist on Long Causeway.
Cambridgeshire Police said that two victims, men aged 24 and 27, suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment. They have now been discharged.
Cambridgeshire Police have now released a CCTV image of two men they want to trace in connection with the assault.
Anyone who has any information, or who recognises either of the two men in the CCTV image, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire police via the web chat service, quoting crime reference 35/47101/23, or call officers on 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.