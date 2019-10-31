Peterborough police release CCTV image following city robbery

Police have released a CCTV image of six people they want to trace following a robbery in Peterborough.
At about 2am on Sunday, June 9, a man was assaulted in New Road and had his mobile phone stolen. The victim, a man in his 20s, received minor injuries.
Anyone who recognises the people pictured or has information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/39899/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.