Peterborough police release CCTV image following city robbery

Police have released a CCTV image of six people they want to trace following a robbery in Peterborough.

At about 2am on Sunday, June 9, a man was assaulted in New Road and had his mobile phone stolen. The victim, a man in his 20s, received minor injuries.

Do you recognise these people?

Anyone who recognises the people pictured or has information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/39899/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.