Peterborough police pledge to continue to target persistent crooks as crime falls in city

Police have vowed to continue to target persistent criminals in Peterborough after the number of recorded offences fell by more than 1,500 in the past year.

The figures revealed by the Office for National Statistics show that in the 12 months leading up to December 2018 there were 19,679 recorded crimes in the city - compared to the previous mark of 21,298.

The figures also show a fall in a large number of crime categories. Crimes involving violence with injury fell from 1,860 to 1,739, while sexual offences fell from 545 to 521.

There were 12 fewer robberies recorded in the city, falling to 321, while residential burglary fell from 946 to 775.

The news has been welcomed by Cambridgeshire police. A spokesman said: “There are several reasons behind crime trends. They include targeted police activity to drive down offences, increased reporting and changes in the way crime is recorded. However, we have no evidence to suggest the public have lost confidence in reporting crime.

“In fact, in the past couple of years we have made it even easier for people to report crime, through the introduction of online reporting and web chat facilities, enabling people to report crime at a time convenient to them.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said they would continue to target criminals - and by the end of the year the force would have the highest number of officers ‘it had ever had.’ He said: “Whilst I welcome the significant reduction in dwelling burglary, crime cannot be tackled by Cambridgeshire Constabulary alone. Working in partnership is key to tackling the root causes of criminality.

“With knife crime in particular on the increase nationally, we cannot afford to ever be complacent.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “It is good to see this steady decline in crime rates which is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our local police force.

“There is always more to do however, highlighted only this week by the two serious knife crime incidents in Peterborough (see page 20).

“I am meeting with Jason Ablewhite, Police and Crime Commissioner, and Nick Dean, Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, this week and will be discussing the action required to ensure local people feel safe in the community.”