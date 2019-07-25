Peterborough police plan to put brakes on anti-social drivers this weekend

Police are taking action to stop drifting and street racing and Peterborough roads this weekend.

Two dispersal orders are being implemented over the weekend by the local policing team in response to information about a large car meet up in the city.

The area covered by the second dispersal order

The orders, which enables police to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social, will be in place initially between 5pm on Friday (26 July) and 10am on Sunday (28 July).

The first authority covers the area encompassed by Paston Parkway, Lincoln Road, Hurn Rad, Castor Road, Marholm Road, Soke Parkway, Nene Parkway, Oundle Road, A1, Fletton Parkway, Frank Perkins Parkway, Fengate, Newark road, Oxney Road, Parnwell Way and back onto Paston Parkway.

The second covers the area encompassed by A15 Paston Parkway, A47 Dogsthorpe, A16, B1443, Crowland Road Eye, A47 Eye, Thorney Road Eye, Eyebury Road and Oxney Road.

The orders have been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

Sergeant David Mcilwhan, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of the planned car cruise on Friday evening. Whilst it has been advertised as a static meet which is not an offence, the behaviour of some individuals following the initial gatherings leads to increased risk of injury to both members of the public and spectators. Therefore this dispersal order will allow us to take positive action should the meet turn into drifting or anti-social behaviour.

“Not only does this activity cause distress to residents and disruption to local businesses but it is incredibly dangerous, as we have seen very recently in Stevenage.

“This dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour to leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.

“Additionally if we believe a vehicle may be used to commit anti-social behaviour we have the power to seize the keys for the entire dispersal period.”