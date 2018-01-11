Peterborough police officer to face misconduct hearing

A Peterborough police officer is facing a misconduct after it was alleged that he breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct and confidentiality.

PC Russ Coles, based in Peterborough, will attend the hearing at Conference Room 4 at Cambridgeshire Police Headquarters in Huntingdon, on Friday January 19 2018.

It is alleged that between November 2016 and March 2017 PC Coles has accessed Cambridgeshire Police computer systems outside of his police role, accessing personal information whilst doing so.

If proven this would be a breach of Professional standards namely – Discreditable Conduct and Confidentiality.

