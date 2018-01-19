Peterborough police officer given final written warning after misconduct hearing

A police officer based in Peterborough has been given a final written warning following a misconduct hearing.

PC Russ Coles was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and confidentiality at a hearing at Cambridgeshire Constabulary headquarters in Huntingdon today (Friday, January 19).

It was alleged that between November 2016 and March 2017 PC Coles accessed Cambridgeshire police computer systems outside of his police role, accessing personal information whilst doing so.