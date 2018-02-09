Peterborough police officer dismissed after admitting drink driving and failing to stop for officers

A police officer from Peterborough has been banned from driving for more than two years and dismissed by Cambridgeshire Constabulary after being caught drink-driving nearly three times over the limit.

PC Ian Hayes (36) of Peterborough pleaded guilty to drink driving, failing to stop when required to do so and driving without due care and attention at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The offences happened in Bradfield Close, Rushden, Northamptonshire on December 16 last year.

The court was told Hayes gave a reading of 100mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg.

Hayes was given a community order including an electronically monitored curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am. The curfew will end on May 3 this year.

He was also banned from driving for 26 months, fined £275 for the driving without due care and attention charge, and £130 for the failing to stop charge and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

At a special hearing at Cambriudgeshire Police HQ in Huntingdon today he was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

The officer was dismissed without notice.

The driving ban will be reduced by 26 weeks if he completes a course July 3 2019.