Peterborough police launch CCTV appeal after £5,000 of damage caused to insurance company door

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man in connection with an incident which saw £5,000 of damage to a door.

At 7.25pm on 12 August, a man got out of a taxi in the car park of IGO4, an insurance company office in Staniland Way, Werrington. The outer doors were locked and the man tried to force his way in by kicking and pulling at the door, which shattered the glass.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/57602/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.