Police are appealing for help to find a Peterborough man wanted in connection with multiple offences.

Bailey Winkle, 18, is wanted in connection with numerous burglaries and thefts across the city and Lincolnshire from October, as well as breaching his electronic tag.

Winkle also has links to Lincolnshire.

Anyone who has seen Winkle or knows of his whereabouts should tell Police about it on the force website using reference 35/95300/23.