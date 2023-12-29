Peterborough police launch appeal to find wanted man Bailey Winkle
Winkle is wanted in connection with numerous burglaries
Police are appealing for help to find a Peterborough man wanted in connection with multiple offences.
Bailey Winkle, 18, is wanted in connection with numerous burglaries and thefts across the city and Lincolnshire from October, as well as breaching his electronic tag.
Winkle also has links to Lincolnshire.
Anyone who has seen Winkle or knows of his whereabouts should tell Police about it on the force website using reference 35/95300/23.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.