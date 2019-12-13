Peterborough police investigating assault allegation at General Election count

Police are investigating reports of an assault at the General Election count in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said one man had to be escorted out of the East of England Arena, where the count was taking place, following the reports.

The spokesman said: “Officers on duty at the East Of England Showground responded to a disturbance between two men at about 2.30am this morning (13 December).

“One man was escorted from the premises following an allegation of assault.

“There were no reported injuries following the incident and an investigation is ongoing.”