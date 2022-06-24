Alex Fitzjohn.

Alex Fitzjohn, 26, was last seen at about 10am this morning (24 June) in Queensgate shopping centre, Peterborough.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Alex is described as five foot six tall, of medium build with brown hair.

Alex Fitzjohn.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey T-shirt, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe and carrying a black rucksack with orange writing.

DI Caroline Scully said: “We know Alex likes to take the bus around Peterborough, Fenland and surrounding areas.

“We’re appealing to anyone who has seen him, has information about his whereabouts or who has heard from him to contact us as a matter of urgency”.