Peterborough playground makes public appeal after being targeted by thieves

A Peterborough playground has made a public appeal after being targeted by thieves.

New Ark Adventure Playground had a petrol lawn mower and Mitox 25cc strimmer with a bright red engine stolen last Friday night/Saturday morning.

The charity is hoping to raise enough money to replace the items, repair damage it has suffered and install CCTV.

New Ark, which runs a pre-school and has an eco garden and farm, had also been broken into just over a week earlier, with the doors of one of its sheds broken, as well as the locks.

The latest thefts were discovered by farm manager Carolyn Bellamy. She said: “It was a bit upsetting but the most important thing is the animals were unharmed.”

The charity put a message out on Facebook following the theft and has since been offered help from the public, with one person even offering to replace the strimmer.

Play support manager Samantha Brown said: “When the weather starts to improve we do need the lawn mower and strimmer for all areas of New Ark for health and safety.

“Small children at pre-school can catch their feet on the long grass.”

She added: “The public have been very kind to us. We put a notification out on Saturday and had quite a few people get in touch.

“The public are behind us.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were contacted at 10.30am on Saturday (March 24) with reports of a burglary at New Ark Play Association in Hill Close, Peterborough.

“Between 6pm on March 23 and 10am the following day a lawn mower and strimmer were stolen from the premises.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0156860318 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Donations can be made to New Ark at: https://localgiving.org/donation/newarkplay?emb=7SFObMCdt5.