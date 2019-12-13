Peterborough pervert jailed after exposing himself to young girl and sexually assaulting her

A Peterborough man who exposed himself to a young girl before assaulting her has been jailed.

Christopher Sellers, 70, exposed himself to the eight-year-old girl at a Peterborough sports centre in May.

The girl was there watching a sporting activity when she was approached by Sellers. He exposed himself and assaulted her.

The victim told her parents about the incident after leaving the sports centre.

Sellers, of St Marys Close, Thorney, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and indecent exposure and was sentenced to a year in prison at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (12 December).

DC Claire Lethbridge, who investigated, said: “I’m glad we’ve been able to get justice for the victim and her family, and ensure Sellers is behind bars where he belongs.

“The victim and her family have been so strong throughout this whole process and I want to thank them for their help with the case.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.”