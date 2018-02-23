Peterborough pensioner targeted by FAKE police in new scam detectives are linking to previous incidents

Detectives are investigating another incident in which a Peterborough pensioner was targeted by bogus police officers.

The man, who is in his 70s, was targeted yesterday, Thursday February 22, afternoon by people claiming to be from the Met Police.

They called him on the phone and said they were investigating a fraud before asking him to purchase an expensive Rolex watch from a jewellers.

The victim went to the jewelers, at which point police were called and the scam was uncovered.

It is the latest in the series of similar frauds in which criminals have posed as police officers.

Detectives continue to investigate the crimes and are hoping to raise awareness of the scam.

Police investigating the series of fraud incidents have released this image of a car they believe to be involved.

In the past few weeks there have been three other incidents in Peterborough of bogus police officers asking people for money.

In one incident a man pretending to be a police officer called the victim and told them they were investigating criminal activity on the victim’s bank card, which was linked to an inside job at NatWest Bank.

The victim was asked to withdraw £5,000 and hand it over to a police officer, who would collect it from him with a code word. The victim asked to see identification from the police officer, but was told it was an undercover operation and the officer would not be able to identify himself.

The victim felt this was suspicious so refused to hand over the money, but he was told he would be ‘arrested under section 84 for refusing to cooperate with a police enquiry.’

The bogus officer arrived in a hatchback car, believed to be on fake plates, and the victim handed over the £5,000 in cash.

The suspect who collected the money is described as Asian, around 6’ to 6’6”, with brown hair.

Detective Constable Louise Mann said: “Your bank and the police will never ask you to withdraw cash, reveal your PIN number or passwords or purchase high value goods that they will then collect from your home.

“If you believe you have been a victim of fraud you should contact Action Fraud any time of the day or night using their online fraud reporting tool or by calling 0300 123 2040.”

Anyone who has seen the car or who has information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0087850218 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

