Peterborough pensioner targeted by burglars pretending to work for Anglian Water

A pensioner was targeted by distraction burglars pretending to be Anglian Water staff.

A spokesman for Anglian Water warned residents to take care when people knock on their door following the incident.

The spokesman said: “We have received information about a distraction burglary in which two men claiming to be from Anglian Water targeted an 81-year-old man in his home in Peterborough.

“Remember, Anglian Water staff always carry ID. If in doubt, close the door and call us.”

To contact Anglian Water to confirm callers are from the firm, call them on 0800 145 145.

The spokesman added: “We run a Fitting Image scheme which enables us to describe the person on your doorstep and give you their unique number. Only a genuine Anglian Water employee will be able to tell you their number, so if they can’t when asked, don’t let them in and call the police.”

Anyone with information about distraction burglaries should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.