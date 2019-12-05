Peterborough path cordoned off after assault

A man is being treated in hospital after an assault in Peterborough today (Thursday).

Police were called to the cycle path by the tennis courts behind the Ortongate Shopping Centre at about 1.15pm following reports a man was ‘in a bad way’ after being assaulted by two men and a woman.

Police are investigating

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives have cordoned off the area as part of the investigation.

Witnesses should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.