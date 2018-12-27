Peterborough parrot reunited with family after burglary

An African Grey parrot has been reunited with his Peterborough family after he went missing following a burglary at their home earlier this month.

Muto, who is seven, went missing following from the home in Field Walk Peterborough on Sunday, 2 December. Officers investigating a separate burglary on Tuesday (25 December) discovered him locked in a room at a house in the Wellington Street area.

After speaking with his owner and identifying unique features, he was returned to the family later that day.

The family said: “We are delighted to have Muto back, he’s a part of our family and we were devastated to lose him.

“I’d like to thank the work of the officers involved for their work in finding, identifying and returning him.”

DS Mark Plitsch said: “I am extremely pleased that we were able to reunite Muto with his family and to do it on Christmas day makes it all the more special.”