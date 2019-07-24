Peterborough park set on fire six times in two days

Arsonists have targeted a Peterborough park six times in just two days.

Police are warning there could be a major incident leading to severe consequences” after the spate of fires in and around John Clare Recreation Ground in Gunthorpe.

A fire at John Clare Recreation Ground

It is believed all the fires were all started deliberately, causing damage to the grass in the park before being brought under control by the fire service.

The incidents were recorded in Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe Road, Pennine Way and Fulbridge Road on Monday and Tuesday.

Sergeant Rob Reay said: “With the current heatwave these mindless acts could turn into a mass incident with the dry grass in close proximity to housing and businesses.

If anyone witnessed anything which may assist our inquiries please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Station Commander Pete Jones, arson liaison officer for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that start a fire, no matter how big or how small it is.

“Not only this, but any fire presents significant risks for anyone around the area if it gets out of hand, as well as for the fire crews sent to tackle them.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident number 224 of July 22, or report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.