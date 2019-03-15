Peterborough paedophile who downloaded more than 5,000 indecent images of children given suspended sentence

A paedophile who downloaded more than 5,000 indecent images of children has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Paul Kirton, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, was identified after the internet protocol (IP) address he was using was linked to a file-sharing platform and the images.

Crown court news

Officers searched the 41-year-old’s home in June last year, where they found a laptop and a computer tower with two hard drives.

When the devices were examined officers discovered a total of 5,145 indecent images of children. There were 4,978 Category C images, 89 Category B images and 78 Category A images – the most severe.

Kirton was arrested and admitted the offences at the first opportunity.

In police interview he told officers he had started to view the indecent images around five years previously.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (March 11) after previously pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Kirton was handed a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, 80 hours of unpaid work and a 35 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years and put on the Sex Offenders Register for the same time period.

DC Neal Holdsworth, who investigated, said: “The prohibitions imposed will allow the police to manage and monitor Kirton’s online behaviour over the next 10 years, thereby reducing the risk of harm to the public.

“We will continue to do all we can to safeguard the vulnerable by pursuing people who have an unhealthy sexual interest in children.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare’s Law and Sarah’s Law.

More information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register can be found on the force website.