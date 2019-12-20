Peterborough paedophile caught offering to sell drugs given suspended sentence

A convicted paedophile who breached an order and was caught offering to sell drugs has been sentenced.

Edward Matthews, 25, was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) at Peterborough Crown Court on 8 November 2017.

The orders give police powers to visit the homes of convicted sex offenders unannounced and search any device with access to the internet.

Officers from the force’s Public Protection Unit (PPU) visited Matthews at his home in Taverners Road, Peterborough, on 1 August. During the visit, they found a mobile phone, which he had failed to tell them about, hidden under a duvet.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where officers found a further two memory cards and five sim cards in his wallet, which he had also failed to tell police about.

He admitted to twice breaching his SHPO at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 2 August.

The mobile phone Matthews had tried to hide from police was examined and found to contain text messages offering to sell cannabis and photos of him with his partner’s children, who he had denied having any contact with.

A further breach was uncovered after officers found texts on the phone from 14 February, which he had failed to tell officers about when they visited his home on 18 March and 20 May.

Matthews was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (19 December) after pleading guilty to a further two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and offering to supply cannabis.

DS Paul Stimpson said: “Matthews blatantly ignored the requirements of a strict court order and tried to hide the fact he had access to children from police.

“To top it off we also found evidence of him offering to sell drugs. I hope today’s sentence gives him the opportunity to get his life back on track.”

