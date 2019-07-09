Peterborough noisy neighbour who made residents’ lives hell by playing loud hip hop music has speakers destroyed by court

A man who made his neighbour’s lives hell by playing loud hip hop and R & B music has had his speakers destroyed.

George Kharou (33) of Miller Way, Fengate, was served with a noise abatement notice in January 2017 after neighbours complained about the loud music being played from his stereo.

But the notice did not stop the relentless music - and now Kharou has been convicted of breaching the notice by magistrates.

He was charged with breaching the notice between February 1 2017 and April 30 2018 - and while he pleaded not guilty to the charge, he was found guilty after a trial.

He was fined £692, ordered to pay costs of £2,000 and a victim surcharge of £69 - and his Bose Acoutimass 300 soundbar - worth more than £300 - and two small white Bose speakers were ordered to be destroyed.

He was told he can pay the £2,761 bill in £100 monthly instalments.