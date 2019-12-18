Peterborough nine-year-old boy threatened during terrifying burglary

A nine-year-old by was threatened by armed masked men during a burglary which saw crooks get away with a haul worth thousands of pounds.

The house in St Georges Street, Wittering, near Peterborough, was targeted between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday (12 December).

Police are investigating

The intruders got in through the front door which was unlocked, threatened the young boy with a screwdriver and asked where money was kept. They then took him upstairs while they ransacked the property.

Jewellery worth about £3500 was stolen, along with £1000 in cash, iPhones and iPads.

The burglars made off and police were called.

Detective Sergeant Shishminder Thind, who is investigating, said “We believe this burglary was targeted and is most likely part of a series.

“We are following all investigative leads and are keen to catch the offenders.

“If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or live nearby and have CCTV or dash cam footage, please contact police.”

Anyone with information can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote 35/88734/19, or you can call 101.