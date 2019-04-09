Peterborough murder trial - LIVE BLOG

A Peterborough murder trial has begun this morning (Tuesday, April 9).

Martyna Ogonowska (18) of Victoria Place, Peterborough, is charged with killing Filip Jaskiewicz (23). Mr Jaskiewicz was found stabbed to death in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on October 21 last year. Ogonowska has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. The first day of the trial is taking place at Cambridge Crown Court today (Tuesday). Peterborough Telegraph reporter Stephen Briggs is in court today and tweeting through it.