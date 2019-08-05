Peterborough mum stole £75,000 from family run firm to fund gambling addiction

A woman who stole £75,000 from her employers to fund her gambling addiction has been jailed for more than three years.

Dianne Polson (45) of Oak Avenue, Hampton, Peterborough, siphoned the money from Woodston firm Canopy Direct UK over a three and a half year period.

Polson, who worked on the administration side of the family run business, would file orders under refunds - but instead of refunding firms, she pocketed the money herself.

The company, which manufacturers kitchen fans and extractors for restaurants and hotels, has had to halve its workforce as a result of Polson’s actions.

Today she appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where she was given a 40 month jail term after admitting fraud by false representation.

The court heard she started by taking a small amount of money in 2015, the year she was employed by the firm - but the sums she stole snowballed, until she was stealing thousands of pounds in a month.

She was eventually caught in August last year.

Marti Blair, prosecuting, told the court there was little prospect of any of the £75,785.88 being recovered, as Polson had no assets.

Nenad Spasojevic, defending, urged Judge Sean Enright to suspend the sentence, telling the court Polson had shown remorse for her offending, and had also sought help for her gambling problem.

He also said Polson had a major role in caring for her teenage daughter, who suffers mental health issues.

However, Judge Sean Enright said only an immediate prison sentence was appropriate, and questioned how much remorse Polcon had actually shown.