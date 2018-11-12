Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya trial for perverting the course of justice delayed

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya was due to stand trial today accused of lying to police over a speeding ticket, but the hearing will now not open.

Due to a number of legal submissions, the trial of the Labour MP at the Old Bailey is now due to begin tomorrow, Tuesday November 13.

Ms Onasanya, (34), and her 33-year-old brother Festus Onasanya were jointly accused of misinforming Cambridgeshire Police about who was responsible for driving a speeding vehicle on July 24 2017.

It was alleged they named a man called Aleks Antipow as being behind the wheel to avoid prosecution.

Ms Onasanya is charged with perverting the course of justice - a charge she denies.

The MP’s brother, who lives with his mother in Chesterton, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in relation to the incident last week.

He also pleaded guilty to two further charges of perverting the course of justice, which involved blaming someone else for two separate speeding incidents on June 17 and August 23 last year.

Ms Onasanya, who was a solicitor before her election to Parliament, is a Labour whip, meaning she is responsible for party discipline.

Mr Onasanya, a singer who is on a tour of the Midlands and Scotland with his band, was bailed by Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC at the Old Bailey.

He will be sentenced at the end of his sister’s trial.