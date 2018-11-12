Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s trial due to start

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya will stand trial today accused of lying to police over a speeding ticket.

Ms Onasanya, (34), and her 33-year-old brother Festus Onasanya were jointly accused of misinforming Cambridgeshire Police about who was responsible for driving a speeding vehicle on July 24 2017.

Festus Onasanya at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, in London .

It was alleged they named a man called Aleks Antipow as being behind the wheel to avoid prosecution.

Ms Onasanya is charged with perverting the course of justice - a charge she denies - and her trial is set to start at the Central Criminal Court - better known as The Old Bailey - in London today (Monday). The hearing is listed to start at 2pm.

The MP’s brother, who lives with his mother in Chesterton, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in relation to the incident last week.

He also pleaded guilty to two further charges of perverting the course of justice, which involved blaming someone else for two separate speeding incidents on June 17 and August 23 last year.

Ms Onasanya, who was a solicitor before her election to Parliament, is a Labour whip, meaning she is responsible for party discipline.

Mr Onasanya, a singer who is on a tour of the Midlands and Scotland with his band, was bailed by Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC at the Old Bailey.

He will be sentenced at the end of his sister’s trial.