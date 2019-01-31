Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s sentence could be increased as Attorney General starts review

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya could have her three month jail term extended as The Attorney General is reviewing her sentence.

Onasanya was jailed on Tuesday after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice last month.

Fiona Onasanya arrives at court ahead of sentencing

But following the sentence, members of the public wrote to the Attorney General complaining the penalty was too lenient.

Today, the Attorney General’s office confirmed a review was now taking place.

The Attorney General has 28 days from the day the sentence was passed to make a decision on the sentence.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: “We have received a request for the case of Fiona Onasanya to be considered under the unduly lenient sentence scheme. The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case.”

If it is felt the sentence was too lenient by law officers, it will then go to the Court of Appeal.

Onasanya has already lodged an appeal against her conviction.