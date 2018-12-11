Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s retrial to begin at Old Bailey today

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya will face the start of her retrial at the Old Bailey in London today (Tuesday).

Labour MP Ms Onasanya is charged with perverting the course justice in relation to an allegation she lied about who was driving when her car was caught speeding in Thorney. Ms Onasanya ‘strenuously’ denies the allegations.

The trial will be heard by High Court Judge Jeremy Stuart-Smith.

Last month a jury of 11 people - one juror was discharged for health reasons - were unable to reach a verdict at a trial at the famous London court.

Ms Onasanya’s brother, Festus Onasanya, has pleaded guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice.

He is jointly charged with Ms Onasanya on one of the counts he has admitted, and will be sentenced at the end of his sister’s trial.