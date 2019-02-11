Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s appeal to be heard next month

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s appeal against her conviction will be heard next month.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said a hearing had been listed for March 5.

Onasanya was thrown out of the Labour Party when she was convicted of lying to police over a speeding ticket in December. She was jailed for three months in January.

He has continued in her role as city MP from behind bars - and continued to receive her £77,000 salary.

Mr Bercow said he had received a letter confirming the sentence from the manager of the Central Criminal Court.

He added: “I have also received a letter from the Registrar of Criminal Appeals informing me that Fiona Onasanya has submitted an appeal against

her conviction, which is listed for hearing on 5th March.”

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted The Court of Appeal about the case, and a spokesman said the case was not ready to be listed yet.