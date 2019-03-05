Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s appeal to be heard in London

The first stage of Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s appeal against her conviction for perverting the course of justice will be heard today (Tuesday).

Ms Onasanya’s case is listed to be heard at 10.30pm at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The case will be heard by Sir Brian Leveson, President of the Queens Bench Division; Mr Justice William Davis and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb DBE.

Ms Onasanya’s appeal will only be allowed if the court finds either the verdict was wrong in that it erred in law or in fact or in the exercise of its discretion, or Unjust because of a serious procedural or other irregularity in the proceedings.

The independent MP was released from prison last week after serving four weeks of her three month sentence.

She has refused to comment about her conviction since being found guilty in December.

