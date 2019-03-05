Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s appeal hearing begins

Fiona Onasanya has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London ahead of her appeal against her conviction for perverting the course of justice.

Fiona Onasanya told the court she is representing herself in her appeal against conviction.

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya (right) arrives outside The Royal Courts of Justice for her conviction challenge with an unidentified woman The Peterborough MP was jailed for three months after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice by lying to police to avoid a speeding charge.

She has filed documents and written a letter to the court outlining her arguments.

She arrived at court with her mother.

Ms Onasanya was found guilty at a retrial in December, after a jury at the first trial in November failed to reach a verdict.

The case is being heard by Sir Brian Leveson, President of the Queens Bench Division; Mr Justice William Davis and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb DBE.

Ms Onasanya’s appeal will only be allowed if the court finds either the verdict was wrong in that it erred in law or in fact or in the exercise of its discretion, or Unjust because of a serious procedural or other irregularity in the proceedings.