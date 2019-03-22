Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya reveals more about her defence

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has revealed more claims about her defence on social media this morning.

Earlier this week Ms Onasanya posted a video on Facebook and Twitter, where continued to protest her innocence, saying there were ‘two sides to every story.’

And on Wednesday she used Facebook to post more remarks, this time taking a partial quote from Judge Mr Justice Stuart-Smith’s sentencing remarks.

This morning (Friday) she has once again posted a quote from the judge’s sentencing on Facebook, relating to comments he said to Ms Onasanya’s brother, Festus Onasanya.

She posted: “I asserted and maintain that I did not complete or sign the form. In the sentencing remarks the judge said to my brother

“...I sentence you on the basis that you therefore assumed it was you who was driving your sister’s car and that you filled out the NIP with false details...””

The full paragraph in Mr Justice Stuart-Smith’s sentencing reads as follows: “Similarly, Mr Onasanya, I find it credible that you were passed the NIP for 24 July 2017 by your mother. At that stage you would rightly have considered that it would have been totally out of character for your sister not to take responsibility if she had realised that she had been driving. Though in some respects it stretches credulity almost to breaking point, I sentence you on the basis that you therefore assumed it was you who had been driving your sister’s car and that you filled out the NIP with false details that were designed to prevent the investigating authorities identifying you as the true driver without getting anyone else into trouble. In doing so you set in train the sequence of events that ultimately led both to your conviction in relation to the second NIP and to your sister’s. However, there was no conspiracy between the two of you at the outset.”

Ms Onasanya was given a three month sentence after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice. She continues to deny the offences.

Mr Onasanya was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice.

