Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya could be struck off Roll of Solicitors - despite not having practised for two years

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya could be struck off from the Roll of Solicitors - despite not having practised since she was elected in 2017.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) are currently investigating Ms Onasanya following her conviction for perverting the course of justice - and her failed appeal bid.

MP Fiona Onsanya arrives home after leaving Prison. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

All solicitors must abide by a 10 point code of conduct, and any breach of the code can result in disciplinary action - which can range from a fine to being struck off.

A spokesman for the SRA said: “We are aware of the issue (regarding Ms Onasanya’s conviction) and continue to gather all relevant information before deciding on next steps.”

It is not known how long the process will take before the SRA make a decision on Ms Onasanya’s case.

While Ms Onasanya is still on the Solicitors’ Roll, she has been a ‘non practising solicitor’ since she decided not to renew her practising certificate in 2017 following her election as MP for Peterborough.

The Code of Conduct for Solicitors:

You must:

1: Uphold the rule of law and the proper administration of justice;

2: Act with integrity;

3: Not allow your independence to be compromised;

4: Act in the best interests of each client;

5: Provide a proper standard of service to your clients;

6: Behave in a way that maintains the trust the public places in you and in the provision of legal services;

7: Comply with your legal and regulatory obligations and deal with your regulators and ombudsmen in an open, timely and co-operative manner;

8: Run your business or carry out your role in the business effectively and in accordance with proper governance and sound financial and risk management principles;

9: Run your business or carry out your role in the business in a way that encourages equality of opportunity and respect for diversity;

10: protect client money and assets.