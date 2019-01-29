Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya arrives at court ahead of sentencing

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has arrived at court ahead of her sentencing at The Old Bailey today.
Ms Onasanya arrived at the court with her mother in a black cab.
When she arrived at court, she was surrounded by photographers and television cameraman in a media scrum on the short walk to the court door - with her mother using an umbrella to try and stop pictures being taken.
She was wearing a dark coat and dark glasses, and made no comment as she entered the historic building.
Earlier in the morning her brother, Festus Onasanya arrived.
He was carrying a holdall and a Marks and Spencer carrier bag, and was wearing jeans, white trainers, a dark coat and a baseball cap with 'Rich' written on it.
