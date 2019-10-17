Peterborough MP calls for more police funding after recorded crime drops in city

Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes has called for more funding for police in Peterborough after new figures revealed a dramatic reduction in recorded crime in the city.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics revealed today showed there had been a 16 per cent fall in recorded crime in the city over the past 12 months (June 2018 - June 2019).

Lisa Forbes

The figures included a drop in burglary, violence and sexual offending.

MORE: Big fall in recorded crime in Peterborough - but crime across Cambridgeshire rises

MP praises police after dramatic drop in recorded crime in Peterborough



Peterborough MP Lisa Forbes praised the work of officers, and said: “In an age of austerity and brutal cuts to our emergency services, I’d like to congratulate the hard-working police officers in our city and communities who are fighting crime day in day out.

“Their work in crime prevention is to be commended and the drop in most categories of crime in our city is a very positive development.

“If we are to protect those who protect us and continue to make progress, we must work towards giving our police force the funding they need so that they can continue to tackle areas where there is work still to be done, for example, in knife possession.

“We should be under no illusions that there are still problems to be addressed in pursuit of safer streets and this can be done by investing in our community policing so that our police force has the best possible opportunity to improve these figures even more next year.”