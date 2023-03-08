Peterborough motorists warned after spate of thefts from cars in Ortons, Woodston and Dogsthorpe

Motorists are being urged to take extra care after a spate of thefts from cars across Peterborough.

Computers, clothes, cash and groceries have all been taken from parked cars – with offenders smashing windows, or taking advantage of an unlocked door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February, there were 38 reports of thefts across the city, with nine instances where the vehicle had been left unlocked.

Police have warned motorists about the spate

The highest number of reported incidents happened in the south Peterborough area, including six in the Ortons and four in Woodston – three of which happened on 21 February.

Inspector Lyndsay Mylchreest, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Unfortunately we are seeing a mix of offences with some vehicles being left unlocked, while others are smashed windows or forced entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A range of items have been stolen from small amounts of loose change and cigarettes to more valuable items such as laptops, designer clothing, power tools and larger amounts of cash.

“In one case, bags of groceries were stolen from a car left insecure for a brief moment. This shows just how fast and opportunistically thieves are acting to take whatever they can get their hands on.

“We are working hard to catch anyone responsible for these thefts, however, I would urge members of the public to not leave any valuables within their vehicle, double check that all the windows and sunroofs are closed, and that the vehicle is locked before leaving it.

“It is also important that if you catch someone trying door handles of cars on a video doorbell or on CCTV, please report it to us. These reports can help us to build up an investigation and piece together events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information about suspicious activity around vehicles should report online here, where video footage can also be passed on. If a crime is in action, always call 999.

Where the February thefts happened:

Dogsthorpe – 4

Fletton – 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastfield – 5

The Ortons - 6

City Centre – 4

The Hamptons – 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodston – 4

Parnwell – 1

Eye – 2

Longthorpe – 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walton – 2

Ravensthorpe – 2