Peterborough motorist with flat tyre ‘nearly crashed into police vehicles while three times drink drive limit’

A driver was arrested for allegedly nearly crashing into two police vehicles while more than three times the drink drive limit and with a flat tyre.

Police were made aware of the motorist driving around Lincoln Road and Crawthorne Road yesterday (Friday).

The breath test reading and the flat tyre. Photos: Cambridgeshire police

The force said the driver had a flat tyre and nearly collided into two police vehicles, before giving a breath test of 123 ugs, when the legal limit is 35 ugs.

A spokesperson said: “If you witnessed the incident or have any dash cam footage of the vehicle involved driving please call 101 quoting incident number 420 of December 6.

“We remain committed to keeping Cambridgeshire’s roads safe. If you know or suspect someone of drink or drug driving you can call our confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845.”