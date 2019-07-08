Peterborough men suspected of vehicle thefts arrested after morning raids

Two men have been arrested after morning raids in Sugar Way, Woodston.

The men were arrested in connection with thefts of vehicles in the Peterborough area.

Police carrying out the warrants this morning. Photo: Vikki Cooke

A number of police cars were seen in Fleming Court and Iris Drive at around 6.30am to carry out the warrants.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Two men, aged 39 and 31, both from Peterborough, have been arrested this morning (Monday, July 8) in connection with thefts of vehicles in the Peterborough area following warrants in Fleming Court and Iris Drive.”