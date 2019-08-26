Peterborough men jailed for combined 14 years after knife-point robbery which left victim begging not to be killed

Two Peterborough men have been handed a combined total of 14 years in prison after carrying out a knife-point robbery last year.

Christopher Elvestad (36) met the 25-year-old victim at The College Arms public house in Broadway, Peterborough, on November 6.

Sam Trawinski (left) and Christopher Elvestad

The pair, along with another man, moved onto The Solstice nightclub in Northminster Road, before ending the night at a flat where they met 25-year-old Sam Trawinski.

The victim awoke to find Elvestad and Trawinski standing over him, each holding a knife to his throat, demanding money. He handed over his bank cards and PINs before being locked in the flat.

He found a mobile phone and managed to call police but the offenders returned, attacking him while still on the phone to police.

DC Sam Delmer said: “The call to us was harrowing, the victim was terrified for his life and pleaded with Elvestad and Trawinski not to kill him.

“He was led out of the flat, blindfolded, and told to run. Not knowing where he was, he managed to run to a main road and flag down a driver who helped him call us again.”

Elvestad, of Dunstan Court, Eastfield, pleaded guilty to robbery, false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Trawinski, of Appleyard, Stanground, denied charges of robbery, false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), but was found guilty on Thursday (August 22) following a four-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

On Friday both men appeared at the same court where Elvestad was sentenced to a total of six years in prison and Trawinski was handed eight years.